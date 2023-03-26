2 Israeli soldiers injured in shooting attack in West Bank

Two Israeli soldiers were injured in a shooting attack near the Palestinian town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to Israeli media, Anadolu reports.

The two soldiers came under fire from a passing vehicle, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The attack was the third to have taken place in Huwara in recent weeks.

The Palestinian town drew international attention last month when the town was attacked by Israeli settlers, during which a Palestinian was killed and several homes and vehicles were vandalized. The violence followed the death of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack near the town.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

