Latest News
/
Israel's Ben-Gvir calls for sacking defense minister over call to halt judicial overhaul
/
Israelis take part in mass anti-government rallies
/
Palestine strongly condemns new Israeli settlement construction
/
Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement plans in East Jerusalem
/
Party pressure mounts on Netanyahu to pause judicial overhaul
/
Turkiye leaves door open to Sweden's NATO bid: Turkish presidential spokesperson
/
Israeli defence minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul
/
Renaissance Dam: Ethiopia announces 90% completion, while Egypt minister says it will harm economic stability
/
Russia Foreign Ministry calls for prosecuting Israelis responsible for Church of Gethsemane attack
/
Grand Mufti of Oman calls for financial support for Palestinians
/
Tunisia: National Salvation Front demands political prisoner release to stop protests
/
Israel ministers reveal Western Sahara water project
/
Israel army officials warn of major crisis amid threats of multi-front escalation
/
Israel announces plans for hundreds of new settlement units
/
34 tremors hit Syria, Turkiye in 24 hours
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More