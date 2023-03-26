Palestine strongly condemns new Israeli settlement construction

Palestine strongly condemned on Saturday Israel's announcement of a tender to build nearly 1,000 new Jewish settlement units in occupied Palestinian territories, Anadolu reports.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli government continues the crime of expanding settlements and continuing the Apartheid regime.

The approval of the new settlements means that Israel underestimates the reactions of the US and the international community, which considers the settlements illegal, it said.

It urged the international community to put pressure on the Israeli government to stop the illegal settlements.

The Israeli non-governmental organization, Peace Now, said Friday that the Israeli government has opened a tender for the construction of 940 new units.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are considered illegal.

