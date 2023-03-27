Israel: consul general in New York resigns in protest at Netanyahu's policies

Israel's Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies and his decision to dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"The past 18 months as Israel's Consul General in New York were fulfilling and rewarding," tweeted Zamir, "but following today's developments, it is now time for me to join the fight for Israel's future to ensure it remains a beacon [sic] of democracy and freedom in the world." He attached his resignation letter to the tweet.

Zamir, of the Blue and White party, is a former minister of tourism, a post he held in 2020. He resigned from that position in protest at a law by the former Netanyahu government restricting public protests and demonstrations.

Netanyahu dismissed Gallant on Saturday, a day after the latter demanded that the government stop the controversial judicial reform law. For 12 weeks now, tens of thousands of Israelis have been demonstrating against the judicial reforms planned by the far-right Netanyahu government. The plan includes amendments that limit the powers of the Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, and give the government control over the appointment of judges.

