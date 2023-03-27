Israel: Doctors warn of protests against judicial overhaul

The chairman of the Israel Medical Association (IMA), Zion Hagay, yesterday slammed the recent reform in Israel's judicial system that was proposed by the country's far-right Likud-led coalition.

"A strong national healthcare system must be based on a democratic judicial system," Hagay told the Walla news station, warning that his association would not "hesitate to take any measures at our disposal."

Describing the recent initiatives as "harming the ability of democracy," he went on to say that the Israeli government had reached a "red line."

On Thursday, the Knesset amended a law to limit the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed from office, but Baharav-Miara said Netanyahu had to stay out of the judicial overhaul package, which has been handled by Justice Minister, Yariv Levin.

