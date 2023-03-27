Saudi-Iran deal will reflect positively on Lebanon, official says

The Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Al-Bukhari, said the agreement to restore diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran will reflect positively on Beirut.

This came during a meeting held with the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, according to a report by the Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV channel.

During the meeting Al-Bukhari said the kingdom's hand is extended, as always, to "cooperate and dialogue" with the region's countries and the world, regarding all issues that would preserve regional security and stability.

"The kingdom's efforts aim to secure an international safety net to face challenges and risks, to preserve the principle of coexistence," he added.

Al-Bukhari warned of the repercussion of not holding the presidential elections in Lebanon, pointing out that the Saudi-Iranian agreement included the common desire of the two sides to resolve differences through "communication and dialogue through peaceful means and diplomatic tools."

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement sponsored by China that ended more than seven years of diplomatic estrangement.