Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore ties after China-brokered talks

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two great oil-producing rivals of the Middle East, have agreed to restore ties and reopen embassies, seven years after relations were severed, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the report, the agreement came after Chinese-brokered talks held in Beijing.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies … within two months," Iran's state news agency, Irna, reported, citing a joint statement.

