Turkiye summons French envoy for hosting YPG leaders

The Turkish Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the French Ambassador to Ankara, Herve Magro, to protest against the French Senate hosting members of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Anadolu Agency quoted Turkish diplomatic sources as saying that the ministry expressed its "strong condemnation of hosting YPG members, and awarding them medals of honour."

The ministry also renewed its aspiration for the French authorities "to take steps in the framework of combating terrorism," and "not to give credit to efforts that provide international legitimacy to these groups."

READ: Turkiye condemns desecration of Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark

"Turkiye demands France's support in ensuring the security of its borders and the Turkish people, as well as the protection of Syria's unity and territorial integrity," the sources said, adding that the ministry had called on the French authorities "to show solidarity in line with the spirit of the NATO alliance."

The sources noted that the Turkish ambassador in Paris also informed the relevant French authorities of Turkiye's "strong rejection" to the French Senate's move.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union. However the YPG is supported by the US in the fight against Daesh in Syria.

READ: Turkey's Erdogan leans towards holding elections in May: report