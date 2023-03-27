Turkiye condemns desecration of Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark

Ankara denounced the desecration of the Quran and the Turkish flag in Denmark, the second such instance in the country this year.

The incident, late Friday, was a hate crime, the Foreign Ministry said, stressing that Turkiye will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression".

"This act, which was carried out in (the holy Islamic month of) Ramadan has, once again, clearly revealed that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia have reached an alarming level in Europe, and that no lessons have been learned from the past," it added.

