Netanyahu rejects Ben-Gvir's request to oust attorney general

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a request made by his National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Al Watan Voice reported Israel's Channel 14 saying that Ben-Gvir asked Netanyahu to sack Baharav-Miara over claims she undermining his power.

On Friday, Baharav-Miara disagreed and sharply rebuked Netanyahu over the conflict of interest in his planned judicial overhaul.

She pointed to an agreement signed by Netanyahu preventing him from involvement in any legislative issues or major judicial appointments that might affect his ongoing corruption trials.

"Your statement last night and any further actions by you that violate that agreement are completely illegal and in conflict of interest," Baharav-Miara wrote in Friday's letter.

"The legal situation is clear — you must avoid any involvement in measures to change the judicial system," she stressed.

On Thursday, the Israeli Knesset passes legislation that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office. After the vote, Netanyahu said that "until today my hands were tied."

