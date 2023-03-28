Israeli embassies join strike in protest of judicial overhaul

Israel's embassies and consulates around the world yesterday joined a general strike intended to force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend his government's plan to overhaul the judicial system, Israel's national trade union Histadrut announced.

"The activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country and abroad will be limited to emergency services," Histadrut said in a letter.

The Histadrut, the largest trade union in Israel representing more than 700,000 workers in the health, transit and banking sectors among many other fields, called for a general strike in protest of Netanyahu's plan.

READ: Extremist Israel minister calls for right-wing to protest in Jerusalem

Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was frozen as a result of the action, along with activity at Ashdod and Haifa Ports.

The Medical Syndicate also announced a complete strike in the health system, with hospitals receiving only emergency cases. All universities and a number of academic institutions announced the suspension of studies until further notice. Malls and shops were also closed, except for pharmacies and supermarkets.

As a result of the strikes and the mass protests, Netanyahu conveyed to coalition partners his decision to suspend the judicial reform bill for now.

READ: Army chief: Israel facing 'external' and 'internal' threats