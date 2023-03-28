Army chief: Israel facing 'external' and 'internal' threats

Israel is facing "external" and "internal" threats, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, atold active and reserve servicemen yesterday.

In a public letter, Halevi said Israel "has never known such days of external threats combined with an internal storm."

While tens of thousands of Israelis were storming the streets in protest against the sacking of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Halevi said: "This is a time for responsibility."

Gallant was ousted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his call to stop the planned judicial overhaul which has led to mass protests and reservists refusing to show up for duty.

"Our enemies must know that we are standing guard and nobody is deserting," Halevi said.

"I am responsible that every mission given to you will be aimed at defending the security of Israel and its citizens, and will be in accordance with IDF [army] values."

