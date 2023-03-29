Report: Bahrain delegation to visit Iran 'soon'

A Bahraini delegation will visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, as part of efforts to restore bilateral relations, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported yesterday.

The agency did not provide further details about the structure of the Bahraini delegation, but observers believe it will include parliamentarians, especially as that the visit comes days after a delegation from the Iranian Shura Council met with a Bahraini delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al-Musallam on the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama.

At the time, Tasnim quoted a member of the Iranian delegation that visited Manama, representative Ilham Azad, as saying that Al-Musallam expressed his desire to visit Iran when the appropriate opportunity becomes available.

The Iranian MP added that during the meeting, the Bahraini delegation asked for a resumption in flights between the two countries and to reopen the Iranian embassy in Manama as soon as possible, so that the countries of the region can "unify their views by strengthening relations andmoving more forcefully on regional issues."

The Iranian-Bahraini meetings came after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic relations, which Manama said was "a positive step on the road to resolving differences and ending all regional disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means".

