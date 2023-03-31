14 miners dead in Sudan, dozens injured in mine collapse - official

Fourteen miners have died and more than 20 have been injured in a mine collapse in Sudan's Northern state, a senior official in state-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company told Reuters on Friday.

Part of a mountainside collapsed near Al Jabal Al Ahmar mine, located 70 kilometres away from Wadi Halfa city, causing the deadly accident on Thursday, Moataz Hajj Nour told Reuters.

Witnesses said miners were digging for gold using heavy machinery which caused the collapse, according to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Thursday.

