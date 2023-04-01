Israel's confidence in Netanyahu dwindling

Several recent polls conducted by Israeli mass media have shown the confidence of Israelis in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been waning, The Times of Israel reported on Friday.

The most recent poll by Israeli Channel 12 asked who was better suited as Israel's prime minister. Thirty-eight per cent of respondents voted in favour of National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, while 31 per cent chose Netanyahu.

According to the same poll, 25 per cent chose neither Gantz nor Netanyahu.

When asked to choose between Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, respondents gave 32 per cent for each, and 29 per cent chose neither.

Channel 12 asked whether Netanyahu should fire Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, with responses showing 67 per cent choosing "no" and 17 per cent choosing "yes".

Among supporters of Netanyahu's right-religious bloc, 57 per cent voted "no" and 23 per cent voted "yes".

When asked whether Netanyahu is open to true dialogue on the judicial overhaul plans, 61 per cent of respondents said they did not believe him, compared to 29 per cent who believe he is committed to the dialogue.

READ; Palestine welcomes Azerbaijan decision to open diplomatic office in Ramallah