Saudi crown prince congratulates newly appointed UAE leaders

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday congratulated the newly appointed leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anadolu reports.

On Wednesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed his son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Bin Zayed also appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

READ: Egypt: Saudi Arabia tops list of food importers in 2023

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the UAE's national security adviser, was named as deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi along with Hazza bin Zayed, another brother of the president.

Bin Salman offered his congratulations during phone calls with the newly appointed UAE leaders, the state news agency SPA reported.

"The Crown Prince voiced hope these [appointments] will [further] strengthen the UAE's prosperity and contribute to achieving the Emirati people's aspirations," SPA said.

The leaders stressed the depth of relations between the two countries during their phone calls, the agency said.

Emirati news agency WAM said the Saudi crown prince wished the four UAE leaders success in their leadership roles and in their efforts to help guide the future progress of the Gulf country.

READ: UAE revokes licence of sanctioned Russian bank