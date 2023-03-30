Egypt: Saudi Arabia tops list of food importers in 2023

Saudi Arabia ranked first on the list of importers of food from Egypt during the first two months of 2023 with total imports amounting to $69 million, Egypt's Food Export Council (FEC) said yesterday.

Saudi food imports from Egypt grew 13 per cent year on year, followed by Libya with $44 million, Palestine with $40 million and the United States with $38 million.

Yemen, Italy, Jordan, Poland and the European Union were also on the list of food importers from Egypt.

Exports of sugar and sugar cane products topped the list of the most important commodities exported during January and February, with a value of $51 million and a growth rate of 61 per cent.

Frozen strawberries followed with a value of $42 million and a growth rate of 47 per cent, while processed chocolate came third with a value of $38 million and a growth rate of 23 per cent.

Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia exceeded $9 billion in 2021, compared to $5.6 million in 2020, according to the latest official data.

