Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy

Egypt will again use daylight saving time this summer after a seven-year gap, the cabinet said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of government efforts to save energy, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Clocks will be brought forward one hour beginning on the last Friday of April, with the change ending on the last Thursday in October every year.

Changing the clocks "comes in light of global circumstances and economic shifts, as the government strives to rationalise energy usage," the cabinet said, while announcing the draft law that is expected to be approved by the country's Parliament, the report says.

