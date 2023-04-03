Haniyeh: We are facing an historic moment at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday warned of the consequences of Israel's violations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement released during his trip to the Qatari capital, Doha, Haniyeh said: "We are warning of the consequences of the Israeli violations in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the assassinations, and the repeated incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"We are facing an historic moment that carries a number of broad horizons that help our people move forward with the liberation project and confront the plans of the Zionist government."

"All attempts to liquidate the issue have failed in the face of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their sacrifices in Gaza, the West Bank, the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 and the diaspora, and any new attempts will have the same fate," he continued.

Haniyeh noted that "the almost daily protests in the streets of the entity [Israel] against the newgovernment are one of the manifestations of the defeat of this entity and the failure of its project in the region."

For more than three months, tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated against the judicial reform plan suggested by Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which includes amendments that limit the powers of the Supreme Court and give the government power to appoint judges.

