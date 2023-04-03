Israel storms Al-Qibli Mosque in Al-Aqsa. forces the worshippers out

Israeli occupation forces yesterday stormed Al-Qibli prayer hall at Al-Aqsa Mosque and forced dozens of people praying inside to leave at gunpoint to allow settlers to storm the Muslim holy site, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Extremist settler groups called on their supporters to carry out the largest storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Passover holiday, coinciding with the occupation army's announcement of the closure on the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, and the closure of all checkpoints during the holiday period.

According to reports, the alleged temple groups and the Return to the Mount movement allocated sums of money as rewards for settlers who attempted to make a sacrifice at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque during Passover. Anyone who offered a sacrifice would be paid 25,000 shekels (around $7,000), and 2,500 shekels (around $700) if they are arrested inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and are in possession of the sacrifice, the groups promised.

