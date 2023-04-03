Health minister refuses to answer a question about health of Tunisia president

Tunisia's Health Minister Ali Murrabit, yesterday refused to comment on the news circulating on social media about the health of President Kais Saied.

The minister chose to remain silent when asked about the news of the president's illness.

Several Facebook users, as well as some of Saied's opponents, shared news suggesting that he suffered a health setback, preventing him from carrying out his usual activities.

Saied has not appeared in public since 22 March, when he visited the Bab Souika area in the capital.

Italian news agency Nova confirmed the cancellation of a meeting at Carthage Palace between Saied and the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. No reason was given for this. While Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar received a copy of the credentials of the new Brazilian Ambassador, Fernando José de Abreu, even though the protocol requires Saied to perform do so.

