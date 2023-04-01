Tunisia: President dismisses, prosecutes Gabes governor

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday dismissed Mosbah Kardemin, the governor of the Gabes governorate, who was appointed on 6 June, 2022, from his duties and prosecuted him for "committing illegal acts."

The Tunisian presidency announced that Saied has: "Decided to dismiss Mosbah Kardemin, the governor of Gabes, from his duties," according to Anadolu Agency.

In a second statement, the presidency stated that on orders from Saied: "The Public Prosecution Office authorised, at the request of Minister of Justice Leila Jaffal, the opening of a judicial investigation against the former governor of Gabes related to actions he committed that are criminalised by law."

The statement quoted the Tunisian president as saying: "The people want to purify the country… There is no room for breaking the law, whether by those in power or not."

