Islamic Jihad condemns invitation for Israeli officers to break Ramadan fast in Hebron

Islamic Jihad in Palestine has condemned an invitation for Israeli army commanders to break the Ramadan fast with local Muslims in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Safa has reported.

A group of Palestinian businessmen and tribal leaders apparently invited the officers from the Israeli Defence Ministry's Civil Administration to share Iftar with them on Saturday.

"Such actions, which come amidst continuous Israeli aggression and terrorism against the Palestinians, are rejected," said Islamic Jihad. It pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities "continue their aggression" against the Palestinians. "Such an invitation is a stab in the back of the Palestinians and their [legitimate] resistance."

Describing the invitation as a "bizarre action", the movement pointed out that it contradicts with Palestinian morals and principles. "This is treason against the blood of the martyrs, the suffering of the prisoners and the pain of the wounded. Businessmen and factory owners are bargaining away the blood of martyrs in return for cheap personal interests."

Islamic Jihad stressed that Hebron is the city of Prophet Ibrahim, and has a long history of resisting the Israeli occupation. Martyrs and prisoners have come "from among the best of its sons." In conclusion, it called on the residents of Hebron to "renounce" the people behind this "unacceptable action."

Haniyeh: We are facing an historic moment at Al-Aqsa Mosque