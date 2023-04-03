Israel Defence Forces deploy extra troops at checkpoints during Ramadan

The Israeli army has deployed two army battalions to work at the Qalandia and Bethlehem (Rachel's Tomb) checkpoints during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"The two battalions will work to improve the way the crossings operate, in addition to providing protection measures in the area," said an army spokesman. The extra forces will be deployed every Friday until the end of Ramadan.

The spokesman added that the Civil Administration will also implement further steps to facilitate the entry of Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers during the fasting month.

"There is a tangible improvement in the infrastructure at the security crossings in order to ensure the rapid and comfortable passage of the Palestinian population from the West Bank," he explained. Last Friday, he said, around 120,000 Palestinians passed through the Bethlehem and Qalandia crossings to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem.

On Friday morning, the IDF commander of the Central Region Command, Yehuda Fuchs, visited the two crossings accompanied by the head of the Civil Administration, Faris Attila, and other officials. During the visit, General Fuchs was briefed on the measures taken at the crossings to "facilitate" the Palestinians' entry where smart inspection infrastructure and seating areas have been set up.

According to the engineering officer of the Central Region Command, the crossings have been improved by erecting concrete blocks, adding checkpoints and strengthening troop deployments.

