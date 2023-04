Israel officials oppose establishment National Guard led by Ben-Gvir

Israeli figures yesterday expressed their opposition to a recent proposal to establish a National Guard under the direct supervision of National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, warned in an official statement that the formation of such a body could cause "heavy damage to the country's internal security systems," describing the move as "unnecessary, with extremely high costs that may harm citizens' personal security."

On her part, Israel's Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, said that the government proposal was "embodying a reversal of the usual order of operations," stressing that there was "no need to establish such a new body."

Knesset member Gadi Eizenkot said that the establishment of such a body was "undermining the principles of the use of force in Israel," warning that it was "posing danger."

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved the establishment of a controversial national guard under Ben-Gvir, who has said that it will be used to "tackle terrorism." Opposition members accuse him of setting up a "sectarian militia."

