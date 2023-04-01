Ben-Gvir praises settler who massacred 29 Palestinians at Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

Israeli Defence Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has praised Baruch Goldstein, the settler who massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers and wounded more than 100 others at Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron in 1994, Safa News Agency reported on Friday.

Ben-Gvir appeared in a video dating back to 1994 published by Israeli Channel 12 praising Goldstein, calling for carrying out more massacres against Palestinians and sending all Palestinians in Israel to other Arab countries.

In the video, Ben-Gvir also encourages carrying arms, shooting Palestinians and shedding their blood.

Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, started his political career at an early age as a member of the Kach party, which extremist rabbi Meir Kahane established.

