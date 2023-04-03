Israel threatens to fire pilots refusing service amid rift on judicial overhaul

Israeli Air Force chief, Tomer Bar, threatened to fire reservist pilots refusing to join training or service amid a rift over controversial judicial overhaul plans, according to Israeli media on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Bar was quoted by Israeli Channel 12 as saying that reservist pilots not showing up for duty will be met with sanctions and possibly being removed from operational activity.

Hundreds of reservist soldiers refused to present themselves for service or training as long as the government of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, moved ahead with its judicial overhaul plans.

The Israeli Army relies on the reservist soldiers during emergency situations as they enhance the Army's capabilities in carrying out military operations.

Israel has seen mass protests over the past three months against plans by Netanyahu's government for judicial reform, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plans would enhance democracy and would restore the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial powers.

Last week, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.

