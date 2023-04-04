Official: Iran president accepts Saudi king's invitation to visit kingdom

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted Saudi monarch King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's invitation to visit the kingdom, Iran's Mehr news agency reported yesterday, quoting a top official.

"Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh and his invitation was accepted" Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said yesterday.

No further details regarding the date of the visit or its arrangements have yet been announced.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to the Iranian President, Mohammad Jamshidi, said the King of Saudi Arabia had sent an invitation letter to Raisi to visit the kingdom, after the two countries officially resumed diplomatic ties in early March after more than seven years of diplomatic estrangement.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian agreed with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal Bin Farhan, to meet in the coming days.

