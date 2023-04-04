Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi, Iran, Syria envoys meet in Oman

Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani (R), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) and Musaid Al Aiban, the Saudi Arabia's national security adviser, pose for a photo after Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties after several days of deliberations in Beijing, China on 10 March 2023 [Chinese Foreign Ministry]
The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria and Iraq held a meeting in the Gulf country of Oman on Tuesday, according to Iraqi Ambassador, Qais Saad Al-Amiri, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The diplomats exchanged views about regional affairs during the meeting hosted by Al-Amiri "in an atmosphere of optimism and familiarity among the attendees," the Iraqi Embassy in Muscat tweeted.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations during talks hosted by Beijing, a deal called a diplomatic coup by China.

The two sides are expected to open embassies in each other's capitals within two months since the deal was signed on 10 March.

Talks are also under way between Saudi Arabia and Syria to resume consular services in the two countries, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

