Syrian baby who survived earthquakes reunited with parents after 54 days

A Syrian baby was reunited with her parents on Saturday, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in quake-hit southern Turkiye.

Three-month-old Sima received treatment at a hospital in the Hatay province after earthquakes struck the country on 6 February. She was then shifted to a hospital in Mersin.

The baby and the parents were brought together in Mersin province thanks to a DNA test that proved their ties.

The mother expressed her happiness saying: " Thank you very much. I am very happy. I am feeling relieved now."

"We are very happy. We didn't see her for two months, she changed a lot," the father Abdurrezzak Hacbekir said.

On 6 February two magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. Thousands more tremors were also felt. Around 14 million people in Turkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

