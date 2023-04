Syrian baby who survived earthquakes reunited with parents after 54 days

A Syrian baby was reunited with her parents on Saturday, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in quake-hit southern Turkiye.

Three-month-old Sima received treatment at a hospital in the Hatay province after earthquakes struck the country on 6 February. She was then shifted to a hospital in Mersin.

The baby and the parents were brought together in Mersin province thanks to a DNA test that proved their ties.

The mother expressed her happiness saying: " Thank you very much. I am very happy. I am feeling relieved now."

"We are very happy. We didn't see her for two months, she changed a lot," the father Abdurrezzak Hacbekir said.

On 6 February two magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces РAdana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. Thousands more tremors were also felt. Around 14 million people in Turkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

