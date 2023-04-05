Help save the lives of sick Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, families urge

In light of ill treatment, families of sick Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails yesterday appealed to rights groups to help save their lives, Quds Press reported.

During a press conference held in Ramallah, the families called for rights groups and WHO to urgently intervene and put pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to provide treatment for their sons before it is too late.

Sanaa Dagga, the wife of prisoner Waleed Dagga, said: "The occupation delayed admitting him to hospital until he became in very critical condition."

"The Israel Prison Service cut short the family visit for him due to the deterioration of his health condition. He was moved to hospital and a medical examination found all of the functions of his body parts were very low."

Her husband, she said, has been in prison for 37 years. "Solidarity with him is not enough," she said, stressing that the rights groups have to raise the issue of the sick prisoners to the top of the world leaders' agenda.

She said that affording proper treatment and offering early release based on medical conditions must be considered and pushed for.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that there are around 700 sick Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including at least 200 suffering from chronic diseases.

Rights groups said that there are about 4,780 Palestinian prisoners inside the occupation's prisons.

READ: Israel postpones trial of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan