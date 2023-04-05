Israel postpones trial of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan

Israel's Salem court postponed the trial of hunger striking Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan to 29 May, local media reported yesterday.

The Muhjat Al-Quds Foundation described the court's decision as "equivalent to a death penalty," adding that it had "completely neglected Adnan's hunger strike, which has been ongoing for 59 days."

Adnan, an official at the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, has been on hunger strike in protest of his arbitrary detention. His health is reported to be "deteriorating on a daily basis."

He was rearrested by Israeli occupation forces from his home on 5 February. The arrest was accompanied by his house being ransacked and vandalised by occupation forces, as well as multiple threats to his family.

