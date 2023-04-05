Quartet meeting on Syria agrees to continue consultations

Participants in the quadripartite meeting held at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria have agreed to continue consultations regarding Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Moscow hosted the meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the sources, Special Representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Middle East and African countries, Mikhail Bogdanov, Political Affairs Adviser to the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Asghar Haji, Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister, Ayman Sousan, and Turkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister, Burak Akcapar, attending the meetings.

The participants discussed the necessary preparations for the upcoming meeting between the foreign ministers of the four countries, according to sources.

The meeting began at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry, with opening remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

