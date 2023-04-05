Rights group: 3,400 Syrian civilians killed by landmines since 2011

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said 3,353 Syrian civilians have been killed by antipersonnel mines in Syria since 2011, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a report marking the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, the SNHR said at least 765 children and 304 women have been killed as a result of mines since March 2011, in addition to eight medical personnel, seven civil defence volunteers and nine media professionals.

As many as 382 civilians, including 124 children and 31 women, were killed by explosions of cluster munition remnants from attacks by the Syrian regime and Russian forces.

The report pointed out that a majority of the victims – 759 civilians – were killed in Aleppo followed by 646 victims in Raqqa, 499 victims in Deir Ez-Zor, 287 victims in Hama, 266 victims in Daraa, 172 victims in Idlib, 144 victims in Hasakah, 110 victims in Homs, 70 civilians in Damascus, 12 victims in As-Suwayda, four civilians in Quneitra and two victims in Latakia.

