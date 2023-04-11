Algeria army commander visits Brazil to strengthen ties

The Algerian army's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Said Chengriha, yesterday started an official visit to Brazil, the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

Serving as representative of the president, the supreme chief of the Armed Forces, and the minister of national defence, Chengriha will take part in the 13th Defence and Security Exhibition (LAAD-2023), organised in Rio De Janeiro from 11-14 April, the ministry added in its statement.

The ministry also noted that this visit, which falls within the framework of "strengthening cooperation between the People's National Army and the Brazilian Armed Forces," will enable both parties to discuss issues of mutual interest.

