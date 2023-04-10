Tunisia's Salvation Front warns of imminent collapse and appeals to Algeria

The National Salvation Front in Tunisia, the largest opposition bloc against President Kais Saied, has warned of an "imminent collapse" threatening the country amid a "deteriorating economic and social situation," calling on Algeria not to interfere in Tunisia's internal affairs.

This came during a protest organised by the front outside the Municipal Theatre in the capital Tunis on Sunday, marking the anniversary of "Martyrs' Day," which falls on 9 April every year.

The leader of the Salvation Front, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, said the country is in grave danger and the economic situation is on the verge of collapse, stressing that "the discourse of intimidation and demonisation by President Kais Saied has exacerbated the situation and increased the country's external isolation."

Speaking to journalists, Chebbi said that "the only solution is to save the country through the unity of the people, political forces and trade unions," adding, "we will not stop our efforts for unity and stand as one against the populist onslaught."

The leader of the Salvation Front warned that the real conspiracy afflicting the country "comes from within and from Kais Saied and his coup, and not from foreign countries."

Commenting on recent statements by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune about Tunisia, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi explained that "Tebboune claims that opponents of President Saied are seeking to destabilise Tunisia, which is unacceptable, and we say to him: We are more concerned than anyone about the stability of our country."

Chebbi continued: "Algeria is keen on its independence and sovereignty, and we ask it to respect the rules of brotherhood and not to interfere in our internal affairs."

Regarding President Saied's statement on the International Monetary Fund in which he said, "We reject the dictates coming from abroad that cause more poverty," Chebbi considered that such talk threatens the state with bankruptcy and cuts off its sources of funding.

Chebbi believes that "Saied has closed off all possibilities for Tunisia to mobilise external resources, and in a few weeks, the country will be unable to repay its debts."

In turn, the political advisor to the leader of the "Ennahda Movement," Riadh Chaibi, described President Saied's refusal to engage in dialogue as dangerous, considering it a continuation of the autocratic approach.

Chaibi said: "The state is being destroyed by the statements and policies of Kais Saied, and unfortunately, the country is in imminent danger of collapse," according to his assessment.

Tunisia has been suffering from a severe political crisis for more than two years since Saied's announcement on 25 July 2021, when the president assumed all powers after deciding to dismiss the prime minister and suspend the parliament's activities, which was dissolved last year.

Saied also approved a new constitution through a popular referendum on 25 July 2022, allowing the president to run for two consecutive terms while establishing an enhanced presidential system with limited powers for parliament.

