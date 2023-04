'Mesaharati' wakes Gaza's residents for early Ramadan meal

Every year during Ramadan, Gaza's residents are woken up by mesaharatis, who drum and sing to make sure people rise in time for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal. Most people now have digital alarm clocks on their mobile phones, but mesaharatis such as Ammar Rajeh are keeping this tradition alive, bringing excitement and joy to children in his neighbourhood every morning before fasting begins.