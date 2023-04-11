Al-Aqsa: settlers await Netanyahu nod to storm mosque during last 10 nights of Ramadan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding discussions with the heads of the security agencies and police, as well as ministers, regarding Jewish settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last ten nights of Ramadan, which hold particular significance for Muslims. According to Haaretz, he is expected to announce his decision later today.

Observers believe that he will not allow settlers to enter the mosque complex from tomorrow, Wednesday, which is the final day of the Jewish Passover. However, some security officials are also opposed to allowing the settlers to enter Al-Aqsa today. A compromise is likely, making today the last day that they can do so until after Ramadan.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Netanyahu has held four meetings so far on the issue. It said that these disagreements arise from the opposition of extreme far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who believes that stopping the settlers is "surrendering to terrorism".

