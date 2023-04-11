Missile strikes US base in Syria

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the international coalition forces to fight Daesh at Conoco Military Base in Syria were attacked with a single missile.

The US forces confirmed in a brief statement that the attack that targeted the base did not result in human losses or material damage, noting that it took place at 5:51 PM local time in Syria.

No party has claimed responsibility for the operation but local sources reported that Iranian militias were behind the attack.

The Mission Support Site Conoco is one of the largest military bases in Deir Ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

At the end of March, the Pentagon said that six of its soldiers in Syria suffered brain injuries in two different attacks carried out by Iranian-backed militants.

The Pentagon also estimated that eight militants were killed during retaliatory US air strikes on two Iranian-linked facilities in Syria.

Conoco has previously been subjected to several attacks over the past months, with drones and missiles launched by Iranian militias, while the US forces responded by bombing alleged missile or drone launch sites.

US forces deployed in Syria during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama's administration and operated in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). There are about 900 US troops in Syria, mostly in the eastern part of the country to protect the local oil fields.

READ: Landmine explosion kills 6 civilians in eastern Syria