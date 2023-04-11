Turkiye launched world's first unmanned warship

The world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier was delivered to the Turkish navy yesterday, Anadolu reported.

The unmanned warship was built in Istanbul-based shipyard Sedef. It can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft and personnel.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony held to receive th TCG Anadolu.

He said that the ship's weapons, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and track, electrooptical search, laser warning, torpedo defence systems and radars were developed locally.

As many as 131 sub-contractors joined the ship's building process, Erdogan said, adding that it can carry a battalion to any crisis region in the Aegean, Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

It also includes a full-fledged hospital facility and two operating rooms, the president said, added that such feats will make Turkiye a global game changer country.

Erdogan said a ceremony was also being held for three new MILGEM warships, which will be built within 36 months, stating that weapon systems and sensors will be produced locally, adding that Turkiye is expanding its defence manufacturing projects.

