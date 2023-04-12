PA holds UNRWA commissioner responsible for cessation of services in refugee camps

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday said it held UNRWA's commissioner-general responsible for the repercussions of halting services in Palestinian refugee camps as a result of a strike by the agency's workers.

In a statement, the PA's Ministry of Labour said the commissioner-general must back down from his intransigence and show understanding for the social and humanitarian situation in the Palestinian camps.

It also called on him to immediately start a dialogue with the workers to find solutions to the conflict, urging him to announce the acceptance of the proposed initiative to end the strike.

The PA made reference to the deterioration in the humanitarian situation inside the Palestinian camps, in all areas of health, education, environment and services and its negative impact on all aspects of life, which left students, patients, children, women and the elderly in dismal situations and without services.

