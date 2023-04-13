FM: Turkiye wants to fill new page with Egypt with joint projects, success stories

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said his country wants to fill the newly opened page with Egypt with joint projects and success stories, Anadolu News Agency reported.

This came in a joint press conference held with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, at the Turkish Foreign Ministry headquarters in the capital, Ankara.

Cavusoglu said he agreed with Shoukry to take concrete steps during the coming period to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, adding "We are happy with the momentum that began in our relations since the meeting of our presidents in Doha".

The Turkish top diplomat stressed the importance of relations and cooperation between Turkiye and Egypt, adding "from now on, we will work to strengthen cooperation on Libya", stressing that there should be fair, free and transparent elections in this country.

"In today's meeting, we actually believe that our views are not completely different, and we may think differently about some methods, but we should work on a road map and cooperate more closely, and we will continue to work together in the coming period" he added.

The two ministers have also discussed the latest developments in Syria, according to the same source, noting that he had provided the Egyptian Minister with information about the quadripartite meeting scheduled in the coming days between the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia, Syria and Iran.

"Permanent peace and stability in Syria is important to all of us. That is why serious steps must be taken. We will be in close cooperation again in this regard", he said, adding that the region's safety is important to Turkiye.

