Kurdish oil exports stay halted as Iraq negotiates with Turkiye:  Bloomberg

Oil exports from the Kurdistan region of Iraq remain halted as Baghdad negotiates with Turkiye's government to re-open a pipeline linking the two countries, said an Iraqi official, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, Turkiye has said it is carrying out maintenance work on a stretch of pipeline on its side of the border, along with some oil-storage tanks while the crude flows are halted.

Ankara was ordered, last month, to pay Iraq $1.5 billion in net compensation by an international business tribunal for allowing crude from Kurdistan to be exported without Baghdad's consent.

Turkiye has not commented on the amount, but officials from the country said they want to negotiate the settlement.

