Turkiye to continue military operations in Syria, Iraq - FM

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said the Turkish army will continue its military operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria and the Kurdistan workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

He pointed out that the Turkish military operations target the strategic objectives of these groups.

According to the Turkish chief diplomat, the PKK now dominates Sulaymaniyah, specifically the Talabani's party in Iraq, as well as penetrates strategic points and airports.

"There are Erbil and Sulaymaniyah within the Kurdistan Regional Government. There are very serious conflicts between them and there are also serious tensions. Of course, we will not interfere in their internal affairs, but the tension will have a negative impact on everyone. The Talabani party buys helicopters from France and gives them to terrorists, and the United States is aware of that," he said, explaining that the airspace of northern Iraq is under US control, so it is aware of these flights.

The Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, has previously said that the Turkish army continues to fight terrorism with determination and relentlessness, and that it will continue to do so until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Since 2016, Turkiye has launched four military operations in Syria, including against the Daesh militant group, the SDF militia and the Syrian regime militia groups in rural Idlib.

