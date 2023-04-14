Turkiye opens gas link with Bulgaria to diversify Russia gas 

Turkiye shipped its first cargo of natural gas to neighbouring Bulgaria as part of a deal to diversify south-east Europe's supply mix away from Russia and boost Ankara's credentials as a hub for the fuel, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, about 55 million cubic metres was sent by pipeline across the border, sourced from a shipment of liquefied natural gas delivered by US exporter, Cheniere Energy Inc.

Since the pandemic period, Turkiye is balancing its trade ties with the US and Russia as it tries to become a trade and transport hub for gas.

