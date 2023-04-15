Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for dialogue in Sudan amid military clashes

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar on Saturday called for dialogue in Sudan amid clashes between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Sudan.

The ministry called on Sudan's military and political leaders "to give priority to the language of dialogue, restraint, and wisdom, and to unite the ranks in a way that contributes to completing the consensus that has been achieved, including the framework agreement."

The UAE, for its part, called on Sudan's conflicting parties to exercise restraint and end the current crisis through dialogue.

In a statement, the UAE Embassy in Khartoum voiced deep concern over the situation in Sudan and reaffirmed the country's position "on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties."

It called for supporting the political process in Sudan and "achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government."

Qatar, meanwhile, urged Sudan's conflicting parties to immediately stop the fighting, and resolve differences through dialogue.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry called on all parties "to stop the fighting immediately, exercise maximum restraint, resort to the voice of reason, give priority to the public interest, and spare civilians the consequences of fighting."

The Gulf country expressed "aspiration that all parties pursue dialogue and peaceful ways to bridge differences."

Fighting broke out early Saturday between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters in Khartoum, with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter in Khartoum.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

The dispute between the two sides came to the surface on Thursday when the army said recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal, with their rift centering around a proposed transition to civilian rule.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Last December, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement to resolve the months-long crisis.

The signing of the final agreement was scheduled to take place on April 6, but was delayed. No date has been announced for the signing of the deal.

Sudan's transitional period which started in August 2019 was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

