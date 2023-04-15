UK 'closely monitoring' situation in Sudan amid clashes

The UK said Saturday that it is "closely monitoring" the situation in Sudan amid clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes," the British Embassy in Khartoum said in a statement.

The embassy called on all British nationals in Sudan "to remain indoors" and to follow its travel recommendations.

Fighting broke out early Saturday between the Sudanese army and RSF fighters in Khartoum, with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter in Khartoum.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

READ: Egypt calls for maximum restraint in Sudan amid military clashes

The dispute between the two sides came to the surface on Thursday when the army said recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal, with their rift centering around a proposed transition to civilian rule.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Last December, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement to resolve the months-long crisis.

The signing of the final agreement was scheduled to take place on April 6, but was delayed. No new date has been announced so far.

Sudan's transitional period which started in August 2019 was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.