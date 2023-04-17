Al Khatib: Israel aggression on Jerusalem proves its hostility to all religions

Deputy Head of Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Kamal Al Khatib, said on Sunday that Israeli aggression on Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem proves Israel's hostility to all religions, Sama news reported.

He reiterated that the aggression on Christians, who were trying to reach the Church of Holy Sepulchre to celebrate their holidays, and Muslims who were trying to reach Al Aqsa Mosque to perform their prayers, have only one meaning – suppression of freedom of worship.

"Al Aqsa Mosque and the Church of Holy Sepulchre have witnessed the most famous convention on freedom of worship – the Omari Covenant," he said, stressing that all the so-called democracies have to learn lessons on respecting religions and human rights from it.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned the Israeli occupation's attacks on Christians in Occupied Jerusalem who were banned from celebrating the Great and Holy Saturday.

In a press release, Hamas spokesperson for Jerusalem, Mohammed Hamada, said that the new Israeli attacks emphasise "the awful racism of the Israeli occupation and refutes its claims about respecting religions and human rights."

Hamada reiterated that the Palestinian people will continue to be steadfast in the face of violent Israeli attacks that violate all international laws and conventions.

The Hamas official called on the international community to stop the double-standard policy towards Palestine.

He also confirmed that the Palestinian people will continue to defend Christian and Muslim holy places against Israeli violations.

READ: Palestinians shoot at PA security HQ after fighter detained in Jenin