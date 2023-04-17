Palestinians shoot at PA security HQ after fighter detained in Jenin

Palestinian resistance fighters yesterday opened fire at the headquarters of the Palestinian security forces' offices in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin following the detention of Talal Al-Husari who is wanted by the Israeli occupation, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

The Palestinian resistance groups said that they targeted the headquarters of the security offices after the detention of Al-Husari, brother of martyr Abdullah Al-Husari.

Eyewitnesses said that the Protective Security Apparatus detained Al-Husari, angering the resistance fighters who opened fire at the security headquarters in the city.

Several hours later, the eyewitnesses said, the security services released Al-Husari.

Following this incident, the resistance group Jenin Brigades held a press conference during which it called for the PA to fire the officers responsible for the detention of Al-Husari.

The fighters condemned the detention of Al-Husari calling it a "despicable assault", stressing that "all the justifications that are being woven against our fighters will not go unnoticed."

