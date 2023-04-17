Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinians shoot at PA security HQ after fighter detained in Jenin

April 17, 2023 at 2:09 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians attend an event marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as they carry Palestinian and Hamas flags along with banners, in Beit Ummar town of Hebron, West Bank on December 16, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians attend an event marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as they carry Palestinian and Hamas flags along with banners, in Beit Ummar town of Hebron, West Bank on December 16, 2022 [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]
 April 17, 2023 at 2:09 pm

Palestinian resistance fighters yesterday opened fire at the headquarters of the Palestinian security forces' offices in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin following the detention of Talal Al-Husari who is wanted by the Israeli occupation, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

The Palestinian resistance groups said that they targeted the headquarters of the security offices after the detention of Al-Husari, brother of martyr Abdullah Al-Husari.

Eyewitnesses said that the Protective Security Apparatus detained Al-Husari, angering the resistance fighters who opened fire at the security headquarters in the city.

Several hours later, the eyewitnesses said, the security services released Al-Husari.

Following this incident, the resistance group Jenin Brigades held a press conference during which it called for the PA to fire the officers responsible for the detention of Al-Husari.

The fighters condemned the detention of Al-Husari calling it a "despicable assault", stressing that "all the justifications that are being woven against our fighters will not go unnoticed."

READ: Palestinian parliament speaker calls for action in support of prisoners

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments