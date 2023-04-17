Palestinian parliament speaker calls for action in support of prisoners

Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament Ahmad Bahar yesterday called for Arab and Muslim governments to take action in support of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel's jails, Quds Press reported.

Bahar stated that the Arab and Muslim governments should put pressure on the UN and other international bodies to take practical measures towards the implementation of international principles and laws related to prisoners.

During a parliamentary meeting to mark Palestinian Prisoners' Day, Bahar said: "This meeting is being held to remind the world about the just cause of the Palestinian prisoners."

"Our people and our resistance have proved that the prisoners are a redline, and they are not facing the Israeli occupation alone."

The Palestinian Parliament "is ready to cooperate with all sides for the sake of releasing the Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails," he added. To this end, he added, parliament must send letters to several parliaments and international bodies urging them to take action in support of the prisoners in the international arenas.

There are some 4,900 Palestinians being held in Israel's jails, including 31 females, 160 children and over 400 suffering from serious illnesses, rights groups have said.

